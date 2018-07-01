NY Current Conditions
Updated 9:02 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;82;SSW;3;71%
Binghamton;Sunny;73;W;8;84%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;6;74%
Central Park;Sunny;82;WNW;5;62%
Dansville;Sunny;73;SE;8;78%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;6;72%
East Hampton;Sunny;82;NW;3;67%
Elmira;Sunny;72;Calm;0;90%
Farmingdale;Sunny;83;WNW;6;62%
Fort Drum;Sunny;79;WSW;10;78%
Fulton;Sunny;80;SW;5;71%
Glens Falls;Sunny;76;Calm;0;84%
Islip;Partly sunny;83;W;3;67%
Ithaca;Sunny;78;Calm;0;75%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;69;S;5;92%
Massena;Sunny;80;SSW;6;84%
Montauk;Partly sunny;79;W;3;71%
Montgomery;Sunny;76;SSW;7;81%
Monticello;Partly sunny;79;SSW;3;69%
New York;Sunny;82;WNW;5;62%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;84;W;8;64%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;83;NW;5;60%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;81;W;9;78%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;81;SW;7;69%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;80;S;5;76%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;74;SW;10;78%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;79;SE;3;84%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;77;Calm;0;76%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;78;SW;7;78%
Rome;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;75;SW;7;93%
Shirley;Sunny;81;WNW;3;76%
Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;81;SSW;7;78%
Watertown;Sunny;79;SW;9;76%
Wellsville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;84%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;82;WSW;6;64%
White Plains;Sunny;78;NW;6;75%
_____
