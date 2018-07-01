NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;82;SSW;3;71%

Binghamton;Sunny;73;W;8;84%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;6;74%

Central Park;Sunny;82;WNW;5;62%

Dansville;Sunny;73;SE;8;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;6;72%

East Hampton;Sunny;82;NW;3;67%

Elmira;Sunny;72;Calm;0;90%

Farmingdale;Sunny;83;WNW;6;62%

Fort Drum;Sunny;79;WSW;10;78%

Fulton;Sunny;80;SW;5;71%

Glens Falls;Sunny;76;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Partly sunny;83;W;3;67%

Ithaca;Sunny;78;Calm;0;75%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;69;S;5;92%

Massena;Sunny;80;SSW;6;84%

Montauk;Partly sunny;79;W;3;71%

Montgomery;Sunny;76;SSW;7;81%

Monticello;Partly sunny;79;SSW;3;69%

New York;Sunny;82;WNW;5;62%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;84;W;8;64%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;83;NW;5;60%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;81;W;9;78%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;81;SW;7;69%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;80;S;5;76%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;74;SW;10;78%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;79;SE;3;84%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;77;Calm;0;76%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;78;SW;7;78%

Rome;Sunny;77;Calm;0;87%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;75;SW;7;93%

Shirley;Sunny;81;WNW;3;76%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;81;SSW;7;78%

Watertown;Sunny;79;SW;9;76%

Wellsville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;84%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;82;WSW;6;64%

White Plains;Sunny;78;NW;6;75%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather