NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;94;SSE;4;44%

Binghamton;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;SSW;20;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;91;SW;6;55%

Central Park;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;66%

Dansville;Sunny;91;N;7;46%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;86;NNW;6;65%

East Hampton;Sunny;83;S;8;67%

Elmira;Partly sunny;86;SE;7;71%

Farmingdale;Sunny;83;S;10;64%

Fort Drum;Sunny;93;S;9;38%

Fulton;Sunny;91;N;3;36%

Glens Falls;Sunny;92;N;5;43%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;77%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;54%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;84;S;5;66%

Massena;Sunny;92;NNW;8;46%

Montauk;Partly sunny;84;N;5;66%

Montgomery;Cloudy;85;SW;8;71%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;6;61%

New York;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;66%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;81;SSE;10;78%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;15;54%

Newburgh;Thunderstorms;82;SE;18;73%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;90;WNW;7;54%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;95;SW;5;32%

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;90;WSW;10;53%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;91;SE;9;35%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny w/ showers;87;SSE;15;60%

Rochester;Partly sunny;93;N;3;46%

Rome;Sunny;93;SE;7;46%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;90;SW;7;31%

Shirley;Partly sunny;85;S;9;62%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;90;NNW;10;58%

Watertown;Sunny;91;W;9;51%

Wellsville;Sunny;84;SE;7;69%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;83;S;6;67%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;86;N;7;66%

