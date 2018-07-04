NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;94;SSE;4;44%
Binghamton;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;SSW;20;81%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;91;SW;6;55%
Central Park;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;66%
Dansville;Sunny;91;N;7;46%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;86;NNW;6;65%
East Hampton;Sunny;83;S;8;67%
Elmira;Partly sunny;86;SE;7;71%
Farmingdale;Sunny;83;S;10;64%
Fort Drum;Sunny;93;S;9;38%
Fulton;Sunny;91;N;3;36%
Glens Falls;Sunny;92;N;5;43%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;77%
Ithaca;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;54%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;84;S;5;66%
Massena;Sunny;92;NNW;8;46%
Montauk;Partly sunny;84;N;5;66%
Montgomery;Cloudy;85;SW;8;71%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;6;61%
New York;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;66%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;81;SSE;10;78%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;15;54%
Newburgh;Thunderstorms;82;SE;18;73%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;90;WNW;7;54%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;95;SW;5;32%
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;90;WSW;10;53%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;91;SE;9;35%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny w/ showers;87;SSE;15;60%
Rochester;Partly sunny;93;N;3;46%
Rome;Sunny;93;SE;7;46%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;90;SW;7;31%
Shirley;Partly sunny;85;S;9;62%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;90;NNW;10;58%
Watertown;Sunny;91;W;9;51%
Wellsville;Sunny;84;SE;7;69%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;83;S;6;67%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;86;N;7;66%
_____
