NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM EDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;7;86%

Binghamton;Cloudy;75;SW;10;81%

Buffalo;Thunderstorms;77;W;10;90%

Central Park;Clear;81;S;1;73%

Dansville;Cloudy;78;SE;7;75%

Dunkirk;Thunderstorms;75;SW;9;93%

East Hampton;Cloudy;75;SW;9;95%

Elmira;Clear;79;WSW;7;73%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;78;SSW;15;86%

Fort Drum;Clear;81;SW;15;83%

Fulton;Cloudy;77;S;9;76%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;8;87%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;13;94%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;84%

Jamestown;Thunderstorms;73;SW;8;88%

Massena;Clear;83;SSW;12;73%

Montauk;Cloudy;76;SSW;8;97%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;5;81%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;8;89%

New York;Clear;81;SW;8;73%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;77;S;15;93%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;83;SSW;16;67%

Newburgh;Clear;82;SSW;6;78%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;10;86%

Ogdensburg;Clear;81;SSW;8;77%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;10;71%

Plattsburgh;Clear;76;N;3;93%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;76%

Rochester;Cloudy;78;SW;8;90%

Rome;Showers;77;N;7;76%

Saranac Lake;Clear;77;SW;8;81%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;14;93%

Syracuse;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;100%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;81;SW;12;76%

Wellsville;Clear;72;WSW;7;87%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;77;SSW;12;87%

White Plains;Clear;77;SSE;7;87%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather