NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;75;WNW;5;45%

Binghamton;Sunny;71;N;3;40%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;76;NE;6;41%

Central Park;Sunny;71;N;3;47%

Dansville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;29%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;73;N;10;48%

East Hampton;Sunny;67;S;6;51%

Elmira;Sunny;78;NNW;6;35%

Farmingdale;Sunny;68;S;10;48%

Fort Drum;Sunny;75;W;10;39%

Fulton;Sunny;77;W;6;30%

Glens Falls;Sunny;75;SSW;8;46%

Islip;Mostly sunny;72;S;8;56%

Ithaca;Partly sunny;75;W;7;42%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;40%

Massena;Sunny;78;WSW;10;41%

Montauk;Partly sunny;69;N;3;54%

Montgomery;Sunny;77;Calm;0;34%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;71;NNW;6;45%

New York;Sunny;71;N;3;47%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;69;SSE;9;54%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;72;S;12;40%

Newburgh;Sunny;77;ENE;8;35%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;77;N;7;40%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;77;SSW;9;40%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;75;N;3;38%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;74;SE;8;44%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;77;NNE;6;34%

Rochester;Partly sunny;79;NE;9;35%

Rome;Partly sunny;75;W;9;44%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;71;W;6;45%

Shirley;Sunny;70;SSE;9;50%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;77;NW;9;47%

Watertown;Sunny;74;WSW;12;39%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;38%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;68;N;5;48%

White Plains;Sunny;74;SSE;6;38%

