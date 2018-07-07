NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM EDT Saturday, July 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;75;WNW;5;45%
Binghamton;Sunny;71;N;3;40%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;76;NE;6;41%
Central Park;Sunny;71;N;3;47%
Dansville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;29%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;73;N;10;48%
East Hampton;Sunny;67;S;6;51%
Elmira;Sunny;78;NNW;6;35%
Farmingdale;Sunny;68;S;10;48%
Fort Drum;Sunny;75;W;10;39%
Fulton;Sunny;77;W;6;30%
Glens Falls;Sunny;75;SSW;8;46%
Islip;Mostly sunny;72;S;8;56%
Ithaca;Partly sunny;75;W;7;42%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;40%
Massena;Sunny;78;WSW;10;41%
Montauk;Partly sunny;69;N;3;54%
Montgomery;Sunny;77;Calm;0;34%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;71;NNW;6;45%
New York;Sunny;71;N;3;47%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;69;SSE;9;54%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;72;S;12;40%
Newburgh;Sunny;77;ENE;8;35%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;77;N;7;40%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;77;SSW;9;40%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;75;N;3;38%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;74;SE;8;44%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;77;NNE;6;34%
Rochester;Partly sunny;79;NE;9;35%
Rome;Partly sunny;75;W;9;44%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;71;W;6;45%
Shirley;Sunny;70;SSE;9;50%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;77;NW;9;47%
Watertown;Sunny;74;WSW;12;39%
Wellsville;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;38%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;68;N;5;48%
White Plains;Sunny;74;SSE;6;38%
