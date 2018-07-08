NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;55;Calm;1;88%

Binghamton;Sunny;54;Calm;0;92%

Buffalo;Sunny;60;SSE;4;76%

Central Park;Sunny;63;Calm;0;69%

Dansville;Sunny;53;ESE;9;85%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;58;SSE;4;75%

East Hampton;Sunny;48;Calm;0;94%

Elmira;Sunny;48;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Sunny;57;Calm;0;86%

Fort Drum;Sunny;56;SSE;7;91%

Fulton;Fog;52;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly sunny;61;N;2;77%

Ithaca;Sunny;53;ENE;6;92%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;54;S;5;89%

Massena;Sunny;58;Calm;0;74%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;56;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Sunny;52;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;53;N;2;83%

New York;Sunny;63;Calm;0;69%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;92%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;54%

Newburgh;Sunny;55;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;61;S;4;77%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;51;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;57;SW;6;89%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;55;Calm;0;86%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;52;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;57;WSW;5;86%

Rome;Sunny;53;E;7;92%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;41;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;55;E;5;96%

Watertown;Sunny;50;Calm;0;96%

Wellsville;Sunny;52;Calm;0;89%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;47;Calm;0;86%

White Plains;Sunny;55;Calm;0;92%

_____

