NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;55;Calm;1;88%
Binghamton;Sunny;54;Calm;0;92%
Buffalo;Sunny;60;SSE;4;76%
Central Park;Sunny;63;Calm;0;69%
Dansville;Sunny;53;ESE;9;85%
Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;58;SSE;4;75%
East Hampton;Sunny;48;Calm;0;94%
Elmira;Sunny;48;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Sunny;57;Calm;0;86%
Fort Drum;Sunny;56;SSE;7;91%
Fulton;Fog;52;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Mostly sunny;61;N;2;77%
Ithaca;Sunny;53;ENE;6;92%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;54;S;5;89%
Massena;Sunny;58;Calm;0;74%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;56;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Sunny;52;Calm;0;92%
Monticello;Mostly sunny;53;N;2;83%
New York;Sunny;63;Calm;0;69%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;92%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;54%
Newburgh;Sunny;55;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;61;S;4;77%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;51;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;57;SW;6;89%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;55;Calm;0;86%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;52;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;57;WSW;5;86%
Rome;Sunny;53;E;7;92%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;41;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Sunny;51;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;55;E;5;96%
Watertown;Sunny;50;Calm;0;96%
Wellsville;Sunny;52;Calm;0;89%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;47;Calm;0;86%
White Plains;Sunny;55;Calm;0;92%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather