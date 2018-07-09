NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Monday, July 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;76;SSE;4;58%

Binghamton;Sunny;71;SW;7;60%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;75;WSW;8;61%

Central Park;Sunny;74;Calm;0;55%

Dansville;Sunny;72;SE;7;59%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;8;59%

East Hampton;Sunny;72;S;7;70%

Elmira;Sunny;67;SSW;5;75%

Farmingdale;Sunny;75;WSW;6;53%

Fort Drum;Sunny;75;WSW;7;53%

Fulton;Sunny;75;SW;6;51%

Glens Falls;Sunny;69;S;7;72%

Islip;Mostly sunny;76;SW;5;61%

Ithaca;Sunny;72;Calm;0;59%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;67;SW;8;70%

Massena;Sunny;75;SW;9;61%

Montauk;Partly sunny;71;N;3;75%

Montgomery;Sunny;73;S;6;65%

Monticello;Mostly sunny;73;SW;3;60%

New York;Sunny;74;Calm;0;55%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;74;SW;8;59%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;3;47%

Newburgh;Sunny;77;W;9;57%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;76;SW;9;61%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;77;SSW;8;58%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;72;SSW;9;59%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;72;SSE;10;68%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;72;WSW;5;59%

Rochester;Sunny;73;WSW;7;61%

Rome;Sunny;70;Calm;0;65%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;69;WSW;6;65%

Shirley;Sunny;75;SW;7;51%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;76;WSW;8;57%

Watertown;Sunny;78;SSW;13;51%

Wellsville;Sunny;71;N;6;62%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;75;WSW;7;44%

White Plains;Sunny;73;WNW;6;58%

