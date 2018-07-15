NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, July 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;70;S;5;97%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;66;W;5;96%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;4;84%
Central Park;Rain;70;Calm;0;93%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;71;SE;9;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;79%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;71;W;3;86%
Elmira;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Showers;71;W;5;86%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;74;SW;3;70%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;74;NW;7;82%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;69;SE;3;86%
Jamestown;Cloudy;70;S;3;82%
Massena;Clear;71;SW;7;93%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;93%
Montgomery;Showers;71;W;3;93%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;7;90%
New York;Rain;70;Calm;0;93%
New York Jfk;Rain;72;N;20;96%
New York Lga;Showers;72;Calm;0;83%
Newburgh;Rain;72;SW;6;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;4;82%
Ogdensburg;Clear;70;S;5;95%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;71;SW;6;86%
Plattsburgh;Intermittent clouds;68;SW;3;93%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;71;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;7;90%
Rome;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Partly cloudy w/ showers;75;WNW;6;81%
Syracuse;Cloudy;75;SW;3;78%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;5;90%
Wellsville;Rain;68;ESE;3;96%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;74;W;5;78%
White Plains;Rain;70;Calm;0;96%
_____
