NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;75;S;7;92%
Binghamton;Rain;68;NW;6;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;74;SW;6;85%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;80;N;3;73%
Dansville;Cloudy;72;E;7;87%
Dunkirk;Thunderstorms;73;SSW;7;87%
East Hampton;Clear;73;SW;7;91%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;75;SW;9;87%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;72;SW;15;93%
Fulton;Partly cloudy w/ showers;76;SSW;10;71%
Glens Falls;Clear;74;S;7;90%
Islip;Partly cloudy;75;SW;10;92%
Ithaca;Rain;69;SE;5;96%
Jamestown;Cloudy;67;SSW;7;96%
Massena;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Mostly clear;73;SW;8;96%
Montgomery;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;70;N;5;93%
New York;Partly cloudy;80;N;3;73%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;75;S;9;96%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;82;SW;8;66%
Newburgh;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;74;SW;6;87%
Ogdensburg;Showers;73;SSW;9;92%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;71;SSW;10;89%
Plattsburgh;Clear;69;Calm;0;92%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;76;Calm;0;84%
Rochester;Cloudy;73;SW;10;93%
Rome;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;7;87%
Shirley;Clear;76;SSW;9;90%
Syracuse;Showers;72;SSE;8;93%
Watertown;Thunderstorms;70;SW;8;100%
Wellsville;Thunderstorms;68;S;5;100%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;74;SW;9;87%
White Plains;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%
