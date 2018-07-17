NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;75;S;7;92%

Binghamton;Rain;68;NW;6;96%

Buffalo;Cloudy;74;SW;6;85%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;80;N;3;73%

Dansville;Cloudy;72;E;7;87%

Dunkirk;Thunderstorms;73;SSW;7;87%

East Hampton;Clear;73;SW;7;91%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;75;SW;9;87%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;72;SW;15;93%

Fulton;Partly cloudy w/ showers;76;SSW;10;71%

Glens Falls;Clear;74;S;7;90%

Islip;Partly cloudy;75;SW;10;92%

Ithaca;Rain;69;SE;5;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;67;SSW;7;96%

Massena;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Montauk;Mostly clear;73;SW;8;96%

Montgomery;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;70;N;5;93%

New York;Partly cloudy;80;N;3;73%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;75;S;9;96%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;82;SW;8;66%

Newburgh;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;74;SW;6;87%

Ogdensburg;Showers;73;SSW;9;92%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;71;SSW;10;89%

Plattsburgh;Clear;69;Calm;0;92%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;76;Calm;0;84%

Rochester;Cloudy;73;SW;10;93%

Rome;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;7;87%

Shirley;Clear;76;SSW;9;90%

Syracuse;Showers;72;SSE;8;93%

Watertown;Thunderstorms;70;SW;8;100%

Wellsville;Thunderstorms;68;S;5;100%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;74;SW;9;87%

White Plains;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%

