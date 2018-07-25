NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;73;SSE;8;90%
Binghamton;Showers;69;S;9;96%
Buffalo;Showers;73;S;5;95%
Central Park;Cloudy;77;SE;8;87%
Dansville;Cloudy;72;S;5;90%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;N;4;91%
East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SE;8;97%
Elmira;Rain;72;NNE;5;96%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;14;93%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;14;100%
Fulton;Showers;74;SE;5;84%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%
Islip;Cloudy;74;SSE;13;100%
Ithaca;Rain;72;SE;8;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;66;SW;3;100%
Massena;Cloudy;73;S;6;93%
Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;6;100%
Montgomery;Showers;74;S;6;90%
Monticello;Cloudy;69;ESE;11;92%
New York;Cloudy;77;S;11;87%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;75;SE;16;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;79;SSE;20;78%
Newburgh;Rain;73;SSE;8;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;93%
Ogdensburg;Showers;73;S;8;91%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy w/ shower;72;S;6;90%
Plattsburgh;Clear;75;SSE;12;73%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;7;79%
Rochester;Showers;73;SSE;6;96%
Rome;Cloudy;71;E;6;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;71;S;8;80%
Shirley;Cloudy;75;SE;8;100%
Syracuse;Showers;73;N;5;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;75;S;8;84%
Wellsville;Showers;70;N;5;96%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SE;7;90%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;10;90%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather