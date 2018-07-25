NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, July 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;73;SSE;8;90%

Binghamton;Showers;69;S;9;96%

Buffalo;Showers;73;S;5;95%

Central Park;Cloudy;77;SE;8;87%

Dansville;Cloudy;72;S;5;90%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;N;4;91%

East Hampton;Cloudy;72;SE;8;97%

Elmira;Rain;72;NNE;5;96%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;14;93%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;14;100%

Fulton;Showers;74;SE;5;84%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%

Islip;Cloudy;74;SSE;13;100%

Ithaca;Rain;72;SE;8;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;66;SW;3;100%

Massena;Cloudy;73;S;6;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;73;N;6;100%

Montgomery;Showers;74;S;6;90%

Monticello;Cloudy;69;ESE;11;92%

New York;Cloudy;77;S;11;87%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;75;SE;16;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;79;SSE;20;78%

Newburgh;Rain;73;SSE;8;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;72;SSW;5;93%

Ogdensburg;Showers;73;S;8;91%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy w/ shower;72;S;6;90%

Plattsburgh;Clear;75;SSE;12;73%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;7;79%

Rochester;Showers;73;SSE;6;96%

Rome;Cloudy;71;E;6;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;71;S;8;80%

Shirley;Cloudy;75;SE;8;100%

Syracuse;Showers;73;N;5;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;75;S;8;84%

Wellsville;Showers;70;N;5;96%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;74;SE;7;90%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;10;90%

