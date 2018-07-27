NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;1;93%
Binghamton;Clear;69;SSW;7;83%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;71;SW;10;74%
Central Park;Clear;80;WSW;3;67%
Dansville;Showers;72;SSE;5;68%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;S;14;77%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;6;97%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Farmingdale;Clear;76;WSW;3;87%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;70;S;9;100%
Fulton;Clear;69;Calm;0;83%
Glens Falls;Clear;65;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Mostly clear;75;SSW;6;94%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;6;83%
Jamestown;Showers;61;S;6;96%
Massena;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;73;SW;7;100%
Montgomery;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;2;94%
New York;Clear;80;WSW;3;66%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;78;WSW;10;81%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;8;58%
Newburgh;Clear;73;WSW;6;88%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;10;85%
Ogdensburg;Clear;68;SSE;5;83%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;73;SW;10;78%
Plattsburgh;Clear;64;SW;5;90%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;70;Calm;0;90%
Rochester;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;82%
Rome;Partly cloudy;68;E;6;90%
Saranac Lake;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Clear;74;S;8;100%
Syracuse;Cloudy;67;NNW;5;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;92%
Wellsville;Showers;67;W;10;81%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;90%
White Plains;Clear;76;Calm;0;76%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather