NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;96%
Binghamton;Cloudy;69;SSW;7;96%
Buffalo;Cloudy;71;WSW;10;86%
Central Park;Clear;81;N;5;73%
Dansville;Clear;72;Calm;0;81%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;7;86%
East Hampton;Cloudy;75;SW;10;93%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;73;SW;5;87%
Farmingdale;Clear;77;SW;12;93%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;72;SW;8;100%
Fulton;Partly cloudy;71;N;3;86%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;12;96%
Ithaca;Cloudy;72;SW;9;93%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;66;S;3;89%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;72;S;9;100%
Montauk;Cloudy;76;SSW;8;100%
Montgomery;Clear;73;Calm;0;93%
Monticello;Thunderstorms;70;SSW;6;100%
New York;Clear;81;N;5;73%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;8;100%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;83;SW;14;69%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;W;5;94%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;70;WSW;9;89%
Ogdensburg;Clear;73;SSW;10;87%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;72;SSW;8;83%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;71;S;3;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;79;N;6;73%
Rochester;Cloudy;73;WSW;10;80%
Rome;Rain;72;Calm;0;93%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;68;SW;5;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;78;SSW;12;96%
Syracuse;Cloudy;73;SSW;8;100%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;9;90%
Wellsville;Clear;69;SW;6;80%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;77;SW;8;87%
White Plains;Clear;79;N;5;78%
_____
