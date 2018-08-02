NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;71;NNW;4;100%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;8;100%
Buffalo;Cloudy;70;SW;9;88%
Central Park;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;68%
Dansville;Clear;69;SSE;3;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;8;89%
East Hampton;Cloudy;75;SSW;14;94%
Elmira;Clear;71;Calm;0;83%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;13;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;12;100%
Fulton;Clear;71;SW;7;80%
Glens Falls;Fog;72;S;3;96%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;13;98%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;6;93%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;8;93%
Massena;Clear;72;SSW;13;93%
Montauk;Cloudy;75;SW;13;100%
Montgomery;Partly cloudy;72;SW;14;90%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;7;97%
New York;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;68%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;14;96%
New York Lga;Cloudy;80;SSW;7;78%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;5;94%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;9;94%
Ogdensburg;Clear;73;SSW;12;83%
Penn (Yan);Clear;69;S;6;92%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;74;SSW;7;81%
Rochester;Cloudy;71;SW;8;86%
Rome;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;67;SW;6;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;77;S;17;100%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;71;SW;6;100%
Watertown;Cloudy;73;SW;10;84%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;68;SW;8;89%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;77;SW;10;87%
White Plains;Clear;77;WSW;7;70%
_____
