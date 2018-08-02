NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;71;NNW;4;100%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;67;WSW;8;100%

Buffalo;Cloudy;70;SW;9;88%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;68%

Dansville;Clear;69;SSE;3;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;8;89%

East Hampton;Cloudy;75;SSW;14;94%

Elmira;Clear;71;Calm;0;83%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;13;93%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;12;100%

Fulton;Clear;71;SW;7;80%

Glens Falls;Fog;72;S;3;96%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;13;98%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;71;SSW;6;93%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;64;SSW;8;93%

Massena;Clear;72;SSW;13;93%

Montauk;Cloudy;75;SW;13;100%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;72;SW;14;90%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;7;97%

New York;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;68%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;14;96%

New York Lga;Cloudy;80;SSW;7;78%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;5;94%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;9;94%

Ogdensburg;Clear;73;SSW;12;83%

Penn (Yan);Clear;69;S;6;92%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;74;SSW;7;81%

Rochester;Cloudy;71;SW;8;86%

Rome;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;67;SW;6;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;77;S;17;100%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;71;SW;6;100%

Watertown;Cloudy;73;SW;10;84%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;68;SW;8;89%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;77;SW;10;87%

White Plains;Clear;77;WSW;7;70%

_____

