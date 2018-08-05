NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 5, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;88%
Binghamton;Clear;66;W;3;93%
Buffalo;Clear;69;SSW;5;76%
Central Park;Clear;77;Calm;0;70%
Dansville;Clear;66;ESE;9;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;68;SW;3;80%
East Hampton;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%
Elmira;Fog;64;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Clear;74;N;3;87%
Fort Drum;Clear;72;SW;8;90%
Fulton;Clear;68;S;3;87%
Glens Falls;Fog;65;ESE;3;100%
Islip;Mostly clear;74;N;2;92%
Ithaca;Clear;62;E;3;100%
Jamestown;Clear;64;SW;4;87%
Massena;Clear;69;SW;6;96%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;73;WNW;5;96%
Montgomery;Fog;67;Calm;0;100%
Monticello;Mostly clear;64;NE;2;97%
New York;Clear;77;Calm;0;70%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;77;W;6;84%
New York Lga;Clear;79;NW;3;68%
Newburgh;Clear;69;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Clear;70;SSW;5;84%
Ogdensburg;Fog;68;SSW;3;96%
Penn (Yan);Clear;68;SW;8;87%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Mostly clear;67;SW;7;87%
Rome;Clear;64;ESE;3;96%
Saranac Lake;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;68;SSE;3;100%
Watertown;Clear;69;S;5;86%
Wellsville;Clear;65;Calm;0;97%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
White Plains;Clear;71;NW;5;96%
