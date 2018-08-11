NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;64;N;2;82%

Binghamton;Rain;61;NE;5;96%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;62;NE;4;78%

Central Park;Fog;73;Calm;0;96%

Dansville;Cloudy;62;N;6;89%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;62;NNE;3;89%

East Hampton;Thunderstorms;70;WNW;7;93%

Elmira;Rain;62;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;ESE;7;79%

Fort Drum;Sunny;57;SE;7;100%

Fulton;Sunny;57;Calm;0;80%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;NNE;3;83%

Islip;Cloudy;74;ESE;7;87%

Ithaca;Cloudy;63;E;5;93%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;61;N;3;93%

Massena;Sunny;55;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Rain;73;ENE;3;96%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;6;89%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;3;95%

New York;Fog;73;Calm;0;96%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;ESE;7;84%

New York Lga;Cloudy;77;ESE;6;78%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;61;NE;3;75%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;53;Calm;0;98%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;Calm;0;84%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;53;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;69;N;3;86%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;56;WSW;3;96%

Rome;Partly sunny;60;Calm;0;92%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;100%

Watertown;Sunny;47;SE;3;100%

Wellsville;Fog;62;N;5;100%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;69;E;5;89%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

_____

