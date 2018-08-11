NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;64;N;2;82%
Binghamton;Rain;61;NE;5;96%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;62;NE;4;78%
Central Park;Fog;73;Calm;0;96%
Dansville;Cloudy;62;N;6;89%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;62;NNE;3;89%
East Hampton;Thunderstorms;70;WNW;7;93%
Elmira;Rain;62;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;ESE;7;79%
Fort Drum;Sunny;57;SE;7;100%
Fulton;Sunny;57;Calm;0;80%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;NNE;3;83%
Islip;Cloudy;74;ESE;7;87%
Ithaca;Cloudy;63;E;5;93%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;61;N;3;93%
Massena;Sunny;55;Calm;0;96%
Montauk;Rain;73;ENE;3;96%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;6;89%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;3;95%
New York;Fog;73;Calm;0;96%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;ESE;7;84%
New York Lga;Cloudy;77;ESE;6;78%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;61;NE;3;75%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;53;Calm;0;98%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;Calm;0;84%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;53;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;69;N;3;86%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;56;WSW;3;96%
Rome;Partly sunny;60;Calm;0;92%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Sunny;47;SE;3;100%
Wellsville;Fog;62;N;5;100%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;69;E;5;89%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather