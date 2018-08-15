NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;82;WNW;6;68%

Binghamton;Sunny;76;WNW;9;68%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;81;SW;9;74%

Central Park;Sunny;83;N;6;56%

Dansville;Sunny;83;N;5;62%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;80;WSW;11;70%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;78;NW;9;72%

Elmira;Partly sunny;82;N;6;64%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;82;W;8;62%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;79;W;8;78%

Fulton;Sunny;80;WNW;12;63%

Glens Falls;Sunny;78;SSE;8;75%

Islip;Partly sunny;83;W;8;70%

Ithaca;Sunny;78;W;8;73%

Jamestown;Sunny;76;W;10;76%

Massena;Thunderstorms;76;N;7;81%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;9;73%

Montgomery;Sunny;81;W;8;64%

Monticello;Partly sunny;80;W;8;66%

New York;Sunny;83;N;6;56%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;85;NW;9;58%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;85;NW;10;50%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;81;NNW;9;69%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;82;NW;7;64%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;78;W;5;73%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;83;WNW;6;64%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;80;SE;13;68%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;83;N;6;58%

Rochester;Partly sunny;82;WSW;9;73%

Rome;Partly sunny;77;WNW;7;78%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;76;SW;7;73%

Shirley;Partly sunny;80;WNW;13;71%

Syracuse;Partly sunny;79;WSW;10;76%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;13;78%

Wellsville;Sunny;78;W;9;68%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;81;WNW;9;57%

White Plains;Partly sunny;79;NW;9;68%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather