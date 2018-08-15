NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;82;WNW;6;68%
Binghamton;Sunny;76;WNW;9;68%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;81;SW;9;74%
Central Park;Sunny;83;N;6;56%
Dansville;Sunny;83;N;5;62%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;80;WSW;11;70%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;78;NW;9;72%
Elmira;Partly sunny;82;N;6;64%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;82;W;8;62%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;79;W;8;78%
Fulton;Sunny;80;WNW;12;63%
Glens Falls;Sunny;78;SSE;8;75%
Islip;Partly sunny;83;W;8;70%
Ithaca;Sunny;78;W;8;73%
Jamestown;Sunny;76;W;10;76%
Massena;Thunderstorms;76;N;7;81%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;9;73%
Montgomery;Sunny;81;W;8;64%
Monticello;Partly sunny;80;W;8;66%
New York;Sunny;83;N;6;56%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;85;NW;9;58%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;85;NW;10;50%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;81;NNW;9;69%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;82;NW;7;64%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;78;W;5;73%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;83;WNW;6;64%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;80;SE;13;68%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;83;N;6;58%
Rochester;Partly sunny;82;WSW;9;73%
Rome;Partly sunny;77;WNW;7;78%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;76;SW;7;73%
Shirley;Partly sunny;80;WNW;13;71%
Syracuse;Partly sunny;79;WSW;10;76%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;13;78%
Wellsville;Sunny;78;W;9;68%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;81;WNW;9;57%
White Plains;Partly sunny;79;NW;9;68%
_____
