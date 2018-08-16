NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;70;SW;2;95%
Binghamton;Clear;66;W;7;89%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;71;SSW;6;83%
Central Park;Clear;79;W;3;71%
Dansville;Clear;68;SSE;8;83%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;70;N;4;81%
East Hampton;Clear;71;Calm;0;90%
Elmira;Clear;65;N;3;93%
Farmingdale;Clear;77;W;6;78%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;68;NE;3;100%
Fulton;Clear;72;WSW;6;75%
Glens Falls;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Partly cloudy;75;W;6;91%
Ithaca;Clear;71;WNW;5;75%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;67;NW;5;88%
Massena;Cloudy;69;N;5;78%
Montauk;Mostly clear;77;W;3;84%
Montgomery;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Mostly clear;67;W;4;97%
New York;Clear;79;W;3;71%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;74;SW;7;96%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;82;WNW;3;64%
Newburgh;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;72;SW;5;88%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;65;N;3;100%
Penn (Yan);Clear;71;SSW;10;75%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;67;WNW;3;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;70;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;70;WSW;5;87%
Rome;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Clear;74;W;6;93%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;74;WSW;12;79%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;68;N;9;100%
Wellsville;Clear;68;WSW;6;84%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%
White Plains;Clear;74;W;3;84%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather