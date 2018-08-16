NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;70;SW;2;95%

Binghamton;Clear;66;W;7;89%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;71;SSW;6;83%

Central Park;Clear;79;W;3;71%

Dansville;Clear;68;SSE;8;83%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;70;N;4;81%

East Hampton;Clear;71;Calm;0;90%

Elmira;Clear;65;N;3;93%

Farmingdale;Clear;77;W;6;78%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;68;NE;3;100%

Fulton;Clear;72;WSW;6;75%

Glens Falls;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Partly cloudy;75;W;6;91%

Ithaca;Clear;71;WNW;5;75%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;67;NW;5;88%

Massena;Cloudy;69;N;5;78%

Montauk;Mostly clear;77;W;3;84%

Montgomery;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Mostly clear;67;W;4;97%

New York;Clear;79;W;3;71%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;74;SW;7;96%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;82;WNW;3;64%

Newburgh;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;72;SW;5;88%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;65;N;3;100%

Penn (Yan);Clear;71;SSW;10;75%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;67;WNW;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;70;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;70;WSW;5;87%

Rome;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;74;W;6;93%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;74;WSW;12;79%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;68;N;9;100%

Wellsville;Clear;68;WSW;6;84%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%

White Plains;Clear;74;W;3;84%

