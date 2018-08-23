NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;60;NW;6;90%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;57;NNW;6;96%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;60;W;7;76%
Central Park;Clear;71;WNW;7;70%
Dansville;Clear;55;Calm;0;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;58;S;8;78%
East Hampton;Clear;68;WSW;6;80%
Elmira;Clear;56;WNW;9;89%
Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;69;NNW;5;80%
Fort Drum;Clear;55;WNW;5;100%
Fulton;Clear;56;Calm;0;74%
Glens Falls;Clear;61;N;8;72%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;68;NNW;7;81%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;6;90%
Jamestown;Clear;55;NW;7;79%
Massena;Clear;51;SW;5;96%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;6;80%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;67;WNW;7;81%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;59;WNW;8;100%
New York;Clear;71;WNW;7;70%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;12;78%
New York Lga;Cloudy;72;NW;13;70%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;7;88%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;59;WSW;8;80%
Ogdensburg;Clear;53;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;59;W;5;74%
Plattsburgh;Clear;56;WSW;3;83%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;68;NNW;6;67%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;7;86%
Rome;Clear;56;NW;3;96%
Saranac Lake;Clear;47;WSW;3;100%
Shirley;Clear;67;NNW;3;100%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;3;100%
Watertown;Clear;50;Calm;0;96%
Wellsville;Clear;52;NW;7;86%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;65;NNW;6;84%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;13;78%
_____
