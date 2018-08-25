NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;62;S;2;94%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;62;S;5;77%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;8;69%

Central Park;Clear;72;Calm;0;63%

Dansville;Clear;61;SSE;7;80%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;67;S;8;68%

East Hampton;Clear;58;S;4;95%

Elmira;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Clear;67;Calm;0;81%

Fort Drum;Clear;64;SSE;8;100%

Fulton;Clear;66;SE;3;69%

Glens Falls;Fog;57;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly clear;67;N;4;82%

Ithaca;Clear;62;SE;8;77%

Jamestown;Clear;63;SSE;8;72%

Massena;Clear;58;Calm;0;96%

Montauk;Clear;71;Calm;0;83%

Montgomery;Clear;59;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;59;NNE;2;94%

New York;Clear;72;Calm;0;63%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;71;S;7;78%

New York Lga;Clear;74;S;7;63%

Newburgh;Clear;63;Calm;0;87%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;68;S;8;73%

Ogdensburg;Clear;62;SSE;3;90%

Penn (Yan);Clear;64;WSW;5;74%

Plattsburgh;Clear;61;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;62;Calm;0;86%

Rochester;Mostly clear;67;S;5;67%

Rome;Clear;62;E;7;96%

Saranac Lake;Clear;50;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;62;ESE;7;93%

Watertown;Clear;66;SSE;5;77%

Wellsville;Clear;63;S;8;69%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;58;Calm;0;86%

White Plains;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%

_____

