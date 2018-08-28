NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;96%
Binghamton;Clear;72;SW;7;93%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;7;84%
Central Park;Clear;80;Calm;0;76%
Dansville;Clear;72;S;6;90%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;9;83%
East Hampton;Clear;74;S;4;93%
Elmira;Fog;67;Calm;0;96%
Farmingdale;Clear;77;SW;3;87%
Fort Drum;Clear;72;SSE;7;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;77;W;7;76%
Glens Falls;Clear;70;S;5;100%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;74;WSW;5;100%
Ithaca;Clear;74;S;8;90%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;73;SSW;10;93%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;8;90%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Clear;73;SW;5;96%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;70;SW;3;96%
New York;Clear;80;Calm;0;76%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;77;SSW;6;96%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;84;WSW;7;66%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;W;6;94%
Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;78;SSW;7;83%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;73;SW;8;91%
Penn (Yan);Clear;73;SSW;7;90%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;87%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;75;Calm;0;87%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;76;SW;7;87%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;92%
Shirley;Clear;76;SSW;3;100%
Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;78;SW;9;84%
Watertown;Cloudy;78;SW;16;81%
Wellsville;Clear;74;WSW;7;90%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;75;Calm;0;90%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;77;W;5;84%
_____
