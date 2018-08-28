NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 28, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;96%

Binghamton;Clear;72;SW;7;93%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;7;84%

Central Park;Clear;80;Calm;0;76%

Dansville;Clear;72;S;6;90%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;9;83%

East Hampton;Clear;74;S;4;93%

Elmira;Fog;67;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;77;SW;3;87%

Fort Drum;Clear;72;SSE;7;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;77;W;7;76%

Glens Falls;Clear;70;S;5;100%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;74;WSW;5;100%

Ithaca;Clear;74;S;8;90%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;73;SSW;10;93%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;76;SW;8;90%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Clear;73;SW;5;96%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;70;SW;3;96%

New York;Clear;80;Calm;0;76%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;77;SSW;6;96%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;84;WSW;7;66%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;W;6;94%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;78;SSW;7;83%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;73;SW;8;91%

Penn (Yan);Clear;73;SSW;7;90%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;87%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;75;Calm;0;87%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;76;SW;7;87%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;92%

Shirley;Clear;76;SSW;3;100%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;78;SW;9;84%

Watertown;Cloudy;78;SW;16;81%

Wellsville;Clear;74;WSW;7;90%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;75;Calm;0;90%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;77;W;5;84%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather