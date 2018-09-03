NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Monday, September 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;71;S;5;91%
Binghamton;Clear;70;SSW;6;93%
Buffalo;Clear;74;SW;7;85%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;76;W;4;87%
Dansville;Clear;73;N;5;87%
Dunkirk;Clear;73;SSW;8;87%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;N;2;95%
Elmira;Clear;68;N;0;93%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;5;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly clear;75;SW;9;100%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;84%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;72;SSW;6;93%
Islip;Partly cloudy;72;SW;5;100%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;90%
Jamestown;Clear;71;SSW;6;89%
Massena;Partly cloudy;75;SW;10;90%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%
Montgomery;Cloudy;71;SW;3;96%
Monticello;Partly cloudy;68;SW;2;100%
New York;Cloudy;75;WSW;5;92%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;75;WSW;10;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;78;SW;7;81%
Newburgh;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Clear;75;SW;7;82%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;71;N;2;94%
Penn (Yan);Clear;74;SSW;7;87%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Clear;75;SW;8;93%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;3;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;68;WSW;3;100%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;3;90%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Watertown;Clear;75;S;6;84%
Wellsville;Clear;73;SW;7;90%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;5;90%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;73;N;2;95%
