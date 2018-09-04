NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;72;WNW;5;90%

Binghamton;Clear;68;NW;5;96%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;72;NNW;3;88%

Central Park;Clear;81;W;5;66%

Dansville;Mostly clear;69;SSE;3;92%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;71;SSE;2;90%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Fog;70;WSW;6;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;76;W;5;93%

Fort Drum;Clear;70;W;3;100%

Fulton;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;89%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Clear;74;W;6;100%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;5;89%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;75;SW;3;100%

Montgomery;Clear;71;SSW;8;89%

Monticello;Clear;69;WNW;3;96%

New York;Clear;81;W;5;66%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;79;W;7;97%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;83;WNW;12;62%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;73;W;6;88%

Niagara Falls;Fog;71;NNW;2;86%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;69;N;3;88%

Penn (Yan);Clear;71;Calm;0;89%

Plattsburgh;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;73;Calm;0;87%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;71;WSW;3;96%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Mostly clear;76;SW;3;93%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;72;W;7;100%

Watertown;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%

Wellsville;Clear;68;SSW;2;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

White Plains;Clear;75;NNW;6;81%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather