NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;55;NNE;4;78%

Binghamton;Rain;45;ESE;12;100%

Buffalo;Showers;57;E;14;82%

Central Park;Cloudy;57;NE;7;96%

Dansville;Showers;52;SE;14;86%

Dunkirk;Showers;57;ENE;13;83%

East Hampton;Showers;59;E;11;89%

Elmira;Showers;50;E;6;89%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;59;ENE;12;96%

Fort Drum;Showers;51;SE;12;86%

Fulton;Rain;52;Calm;5;74%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;51;ENE;5;79%

Islip;Cloudy;62;ENE;14;84%

Ithaca;Showers;47;ESE;8;92%

Jamestown;Cloudy;53;SE;13;93%

Massena;Cloudy;48;ENE;6;86%

Montauk;Showers;61;E;10;89%

Montgomery;Rain;52;NE;10;96%

Monticello;Rain;50;E;11;91%

New York;Cloudy;57;NE;7;96%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;59;ENE;17;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;62;ENE;14;86%

Newburgh;Rain;52;ENE;7;100%

Niagara Falls;Showers;57;ESE;15;81%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;47;ENE;5;89%

Penn (Yan);Rain;49;Calm;0;92%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;88%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;52;N;6;92%

Rochester;Rain;52;ESE;12;91%

Rome;Rain;53;ESE;10;71%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Showers;60;N;3;92%

Syracuse;Showers;50;ENE;8;93%

Watertown;Showers;51;NNE;7;76%

Wellsville;Rain;51;SE;12;95%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;60;E;11;89%

White Plains;Cloudy;54;ENE;10;95%

