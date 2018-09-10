NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Rain;55;NNE;4;78%
Binghamton;Rain;45;ESE;12;100%
Buffalo;Showers;57;E;14;82%
Central Park;Cloudy;57;NE;7;96%
Dansville;Showers;52;SE;14;86%
Dunkirk;Showers;57;ENE;13;83%
East Hampton;Showers;59;E;11;89%
Elmira;Showers;50;E;6;89%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;59;ENE;12;96%
Fort Drum;Showers;51;SE;12;86%
Fulton;Rain;52;Calm;5;74%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;51;ENE;5;79%
Islip;Cloudy;62;ENE;14;84%
Ithaca;Showers;47;ESE;8;92%
Jamestown;Cloudy;53;SE;13;93%
Massena;Cloudy;48;ENE;6;86%
Montauk;Showers;61;E;10;89%
Montgomery;Rain;52;NE;10;96%
Monticello;Rain;50;E;11;91%
New York;Cloudy;57;NE;7;96%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;59;ENE;17;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;62;ENE;14;86%
Newburgh;Rain;52;ENE;7;100%
Niagara Falls;Showers;57;ESE;15;81%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;47;ENE;5;89%
Penn (Yan);Rain;49;Calm;0;92%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;88%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;52;N;6;92%
Rochester;Rain;52;ESE;12;91%
Rome;Rain;53;ESE;10;71%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Showers;60;N;3;92%
Syracuse;Showers;50;ENE;8;93%
Watertown;Showers;51;NNE;7;76%
Wellsville;Rain;51;SE;12;95%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;60;E;11;89%
White Plains;Cloudy;54;ENE;10;95%
_____
