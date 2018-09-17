NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly clear;71;Calm;1;92%
Binghamton;Clear;70;S;5;75%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;78%
Central Park;Clear;73;S;5;75%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;69;S;6;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;S;6;78%
East Hampton;Clear;62;Calm;0;96%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Clear;69;SSW;5;89%
Fort Drum;Clear;68;S;2;93%
Fulton;Clear;69;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Clear;68;SSW;4;93%
Ithaca;Clear;69;SE;6;86%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;67;S;6;84%
Massena;Clear;69;NE;3;92%
Montauk;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%
Montgomery;Clear;68;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Clear;64;NNE;2;100%
New York;Clear;73;S;4;75%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;93%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;7;68%
Newburgh;Clear;70;N;2;88%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;71;SSW;4;89%
Ogdensburg;Clear;65;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;71;SSW;6;83%
Plattsburgh;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;70;Calm;0;87%
Rochester;Clear;75;S;6;75%
Rome;Clear;72;E;6;87%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;73;SE;5;96%
Watertown;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;68;S;7;78%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;62;SSE;3;93%
White Plains;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather