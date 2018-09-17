NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM EDT Sunday, September 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;71;Calm;1;92%

Binghamton;Clear;70;S;5;75%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;78%

Central Park;Clear;73;S;5;75%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;69;S;6;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;S;6;78%

East Hampton;Clear;62;Calm;0;96%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Clear;69;SSW;5;89%

Fort Drum;Clear;68;S;2;93%

Fulton;Clear;69;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Clear;68;SSW;4;93%

Ithaca;Clear;69;SE;6;86%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;67;S;6;84%

Massena;Clear;69;NE;3;92%

Montauk;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Clear;68;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Clear;64;NNE;2;100%

New York;Clear;73;S;4;75%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;70;S;5;93%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;7;68%

Newburgh;Clear;70;N;2;88%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;71;SSW;4;89%

Ogdensburg;Clear;65;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;71;SSW;6;83%

Plattsburgh;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;70;Calm;0;87%

Rochester;Clear;75;S;6;75%

Rome;Clear;72;E;6;87%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;73;SE;5;96%

Watertown;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;68;S;7;78%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;62;SSE;3;93%

White Plains;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%

_____

