NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;56%
Binghamton;Sunny;71;S;7;78%
Buffalo;Cloudy;79;S;5;59%
Central Park;Cloudy;77;SSE;8;81%
Dansville;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;63%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;62%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;83%
Elmira;Showers;74;S;5;73%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;SSE;10;84%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;82;S;4;55%
Fulton;Cloudy;78;S;10;61%
Glens Falls;Sunny;77;S;10;66%
Islip;Cloudy;76;Calm;1;67%
Ithaca;Cloudy;75;S;9;73%
Jamestown;Showers;68;SE;7;89%
Massena;Sunny;87;SSW;15;41%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;75;S;5;87%
Montgomery;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;73%
Monticello;Cloudy;73;Calm;1;56%
New York;Cloudy;77;SSW;8;81%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;SE;14;93%
New York Lga;Cloudy;79;SSE;15;73%
Newburgh;Cloudy;81;SW;7;70%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;77;S;4;61%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;83;SW;12;51%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;75;S;8;70%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;83;SSE;15;54%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;78;S;3;68%
Rochester;Cloudy;80;SSW;10;63%
Rome;Partly sunny;79;S;9;64%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;79;SW;14;46%
Shirley;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;78%
Syracuse;Cloudy;79;SSW;12;66%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;78;W;10;66%
Wellsville;Showers;68;SE;7;93%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;81%
White Plains;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;84%
_____
