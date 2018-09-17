NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;56%

Binghamton;Sunny;71;S;7;78%

Buffalo;Cloudy;79;S;5;59%

Central Park;Cloudy;77;SSE;8;81%

Dansville;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;63%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;78;ESE;5;62%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;83%

Elmira;Showers;74;S;5;73%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;76;SSE;10;84%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;82;S;4;55%

Fulton;Cloudy;78;S;10;61%

Glens Falls;Sunny;77;S;10;66%

Islip;Cloudy;76;Calm;1;67%

Ithaca;Cloudy;75;S;9;73%

Jamestown;Showers;68;SE;7;89%

Massena;Sunny;87;SSW;15;41%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;75;S;5;87%

Montgomery;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;73%

Monticello;Cloudy;73;Calm;1;56%

New York;Cloudy;77;SSW;8;81%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;76;SE;14;93%

New York Lga;Cloudy;79;SSE;15;73%

Newburgh;Cloudy;81;SW;7;70%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;77;S;4;61%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;83;SW;12;51%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;75;S;8;70%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;83;SSE;15;54%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;78;S;3;68%

Rochester;Cloudy;80;SSW;10;63%

Rome;Partly sunny;79;S;9;64%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;79;SW;14;46%

Shirley;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;78%

Syracuse;Cloudy;79;SSW;12;66%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;78;W;10;66%

Wellsville;Showers;68;SE;7;93%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;81%

White Plains;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;84%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather