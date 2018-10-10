NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 10, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;99%

Binghamton;Cloudy;65;SSW;9;93%

Buffalo;Clear;69;SSW;8;81%

Central Park;Cloudy;71;Calm;7;89%

Dansville;Clear;65;SSE;5;86%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;68;S;12;81%

East Hampton;Clear;67;WSW;6;97%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;6;100%

Fort Drum;Clear;70;SSW;13;94%

Fulton;Mostly clear;68;S;6;78%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;5;97%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;66;S;7;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;63;S;6;93%

Massena;Partly cloudy;71;SW;12;83%

Montauk;Clear;67;N;3;100%

Montgomery;Cloudy;66;N;2;97%

Monticello;Cloudy;64;NE;3;100%

New York;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;5;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;71;SSW;7;86%

Newburgh;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Clear;67;S;8;87%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;65;S;1;95%

Penn (Yan);Clear;67;S;8;86%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;5;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Clear;69;SSW;8;83%

Rome;Clear;66;E;6;96%

Saranac Lake;Fog;57;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;3;92%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;86%

Watertown;Clear;70;S;6;81%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;91%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;5;92%

White Plains;Cloudy;69;N;5;92%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather