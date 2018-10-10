NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;99%
Binghamton;Cloudy;65;SSW;9;93%
Buffalo;Clear;69;SSW;8;81%
Central Park;Cloudy;71;Calm;7;89%
Dansville;Clear;65;SSE;5;86%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;68;S;12;81%
East Hampton;Clear;67;WSW;6;97%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;6;100%
Fort Drum;Clear;70;SSW;13;94%
Fulton;Mostly clear;68;S;6;78%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;5;97%
Ithaca;Mostly clear;66;S;7;93%
Jamestown;Cloudy;63;S;6;93%
Massena;Partly cloudy;71;SW;12;83%
Montauk;Clear;67;N;3;100%
Montgomery;Cloudy;66;N;2;97%
Monticello;Cloudy;64;NE;3;100%
New York;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;66;SSW;5;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;71;SSW;7;86%
Newburgh;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Clear;67;S;8;87%
Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;65;S;1;95%
Penn (Yan);Clear;67;S;8;86%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;5;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%
Rochester;Clear;69;SSW;8;83%
Rome;Clear;66;E;6;96%
Saranac Lake;Fog;57;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;3;92%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;8;86%
Watertown;Clear;70;S;6;81%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;91%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;5;92%
White Plains;Cloudy;69;N;5;92%
_____
