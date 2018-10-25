NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;35;NW;8;83%

Binghamton;Cloudy;32;NW;8;81%

Buffalo;Partly sunny;36;WNW;6;74%

Central Park;Sunny;42;WNW;7;67%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;7;72%

Dunkirk;Partly sunny;35;NW;8;75%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;9;61%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;37;N;5;66%

Farmingdale;Sunny;40;NW;7;73%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;NW;6;77%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;7;72%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;3;64%

Islip;Sunny;41;NW;8;78%

Ithaca;Cloudy;34;NNW;12;81%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;9;78%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;34;W;10;72%

Montauk;Sunny;45;NW;14;62%

Montgomery;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;78%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;8;84%

New York;Sunny;42;WNW;6;67%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;41;NW;9;70%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;44;WNW;12;62%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;36;W;7;86%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;7;69%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;33;NW;12;70%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;36;NW;6;72%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;35;NW;7;66%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;30;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;85%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;10;92%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;28;N;6;81%

Shirley;Sunny;39;NW;7;79%

Syracuse;Cloudy;34;W;8;96%

Watertown;Cloudy;34;NW;6;75%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;9;84%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;38;NW;3;79%

White Plains;Sunny;39;NW;9;72%

_____

