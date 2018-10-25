NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;35;NW;8;83%
Binghamton;Cloudy;32;NW;8;81%
Buffalo;Partly sunny;36;WNW;6;74%
Central Park;Sunny;42;WNW;7;67%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;7;72%
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;35;NW;8;75%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;NNW;9;61%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;37;N;5;66%
Farmingdale;Sunny;40;NW;7;73%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;NW;6;77%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;7;72%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;NNW;3;64%
Islip;Sunny;41;NW;8;78%
Ithaca;Cloudy;34;NNW;12;81%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;9;78%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;34;W;10;72%
Montauk;Sunny;45;NW;14;62%
Montgomery;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;78%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;8;84%
New York;Sunny;42;WNW;6;67%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;41;NW;9;70%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;44;WNW;12;62%
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;36;W;7;86%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;38;WNW;7;69%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;33;NW;12;70%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;36;NW;6;72%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;35;NW;7;66%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;30;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;36;W;7;85%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;35;WNW;10;92%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;28;N;6;81%
Shirley;Sunny;39;NW;7;79%
Syracuse;Cloudy;34;W;8;96%
Watertown;Cloudy;34;NW;6;75%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;33;WNW;9;84%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;38;NW;3;79%
White Plains;Sunny;39;NW;9;72%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather