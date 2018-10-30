NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Monday, October 29, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;42;W;7;85%

Binghamton;Cloudy;38;W;10;89%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;41;W;11;70%

Central Park;Cloudy;51;W;9;63%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;44;W;6;67%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;43;W;12;70%

East Hampton;Cloudy;40;W;3;93%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;5;70%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;6;68%

Fort Drum;Flurries;34;W;7;100%

Fulton;Cloudy;40;WNW;12;82%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;44;SW;7;76%

Islip;Partly cloudy;48;WNW;8;80%

Ithaca;Cloudy;41;W;8;85%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;36;WSW;7;92%

Massena;Cloudy;38;WSW;10;92%

Montauk;Clear;54;W;8;61%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;47;W;8;65%

Monticello;Mostly clear;39;W;10;87%

New York;Cloudy;51;W;9;63%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;54;W;16;56%

New York Lga;Cloudy;53;W;13;56%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;44;W;14;82%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;W;11;71%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;38;W;5;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;W;15;70%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;42;WNW;3;72%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;8;62%

Rochester;Cloudy;43;NNW;7;82%

Rome;Cloudy;40;WNW;9;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;33;WSW;5;100%

Shirley;Clear;47;W;6;76%

Syracuse;Cloudy;40;W;12;92%

Watertown;Cloudy;37;WNW;9;88%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;38;W;14;85%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;40;W;5;79%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;49;W;9;68%

_____

