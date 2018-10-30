NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM EDT Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;42;W;7;85%
Binghamton;Cloudy;38;W;10;89%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;41;W;11;70%
Central Park;Cloudy;51;W;9;63%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;44;W;6;67%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;43;W;12;70%
East Hampton;Cloudy;40;W;3;93%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;5;70%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;6;68%
Fort Drum;Flurries;34;W;7;100%
Fulton;Cloudy;40;WNW;12;82%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;44;SW;7;76%
Islip;Partly cloudy;48;WNW;8;80%
Ithaca;Cloudy;41;W;8;85%
Jamestown;Mostly clear;36;WSW;7;92%
Massena;Cloudy;38;WSW;10;92%
Montauk;Clear;54;W;8;61%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;47;W;8;65%
Monticello;Mostly clear;39;W;10;87%
New York;Cloudy;51;W;9;63%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;54;W;16;56%
New York Lga;Cloudy;53;W;13;56%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;44;W;14;82%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;W;11;71%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;38;W;5;93%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;W;15;70%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;42;WNW;3;72%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;8;62%
Rochester;Cloudy;43;NNW;7;82%
Rome;Cloudy;40;WNW;9;92%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;33;WSW;5;100%
Shirley;Clear;47;W;6;76%
Syracuse;Cloudy;40;W;12;92%
Watertown;Cloudy;37;WNW;9;88%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;38;W;14;85%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;40;W;5;79%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;49;W;9;68%
_____
