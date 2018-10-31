NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Wednesday, October 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;12;53%
Binghamton;Cloudy;61;SSW;12;59%
Buffalo;Cloudy;58;WSW;13;93%
Central Park;Partly sunny;63;S;13;55%
Dansville;Cloudy;60;SSE;7;80%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;58;SW;14;91%
East Hampton;Sunny;59;SSW;13;70%
Elmira;Cloudy;60;W;8;72%
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;61;SSW;16;69%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;50;SSE;9;100%
Fulton;Showers;54;SE;5;80%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;48;SE;3;65%
Islip;Mostly sunny;62;SSW;14;74%
Ithaca;Cloudy;60;S;8;66%
Jamestown;Cloudy;55;SW;10;93%
Massena;Showers;43;NNE;7;100%
Montauk;Sunny;59;SSW;8;68%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;66;S;14;44%
Monticello;Cloudy;58;SSE;13;59%
New York;Partly sunny;66;SSW;11;53%
New York Jfk;Partly sunny;62;S;20;69%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;64;S;14;56%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;64;WSW;9;51%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;57;WSW;13;90%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;46;Calm;1;97%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;58;SW;8;80%
Plattsburgh;Showers;41;W;7;89%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;64;S;12;46%
Rochester;Cloudy;58;SW;10;91%
Rome;Showers;52;E;9;83%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;42;W;6;95%
Shirley;Sunny;60;S;15;72%
Syracuse;Cloudy;60;SW;9;77%
Watertown;Cloudy;53;S;8;92%
Wellsville;Cloudy;59;SW;10;94%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;62;S;13;59%
White Plains;Sunny;61;S;12;57%
