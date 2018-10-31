NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Wednesday, October 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;12;53%

Binghamton;Cloudy;61;SSW;12;59%

Buffalo;Cloudy;58;WSW;13;93%

Central Park;Partly sunny;63;S;13;55%

Dansville;Cloudy;60;SSE;7;80%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;58;SW;14;91%

East Hampton;Sunny;59;SSW;13;70%

Elmira;Cloudy;60;W;8;72%

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;61;SSW;16;69%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;50;SSE;9;100%

Fulton;Showers;54;SE;5;80%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;48;SE;3;65%

Islip;Mostly sunny;62;SSW;14;74%

Ithaca;Cloudy;60;S;8;66%

Jamestown;Cloudy;55;SW;10;93%

Massena;Showers;43;NNE;7;100%

Montauk;Sunny;59;SSW;8;68%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;66;S;14;44%

Monticello;Cloudy;58;SSE;13;59%

New York;Partly sunny;66;SSW;11;53%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;62;S;20;69%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;64;S;14;56%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;64;WSW;9;51%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;57;WSW;13;90%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;46;Calm;1;97%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;58;SW;8;80%

Plattsburgh;Showers;41;W;7;89%

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;64;S;12;46%

Rochester;Cloudy;58;SW;10;91%

Rome;Showers;52;E;9;83%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;42;W;6;95%

Shirley;Sunny;60;S;15;72%

Syracuse;Cloudy;60;SW;9;77%

Watertown;Cloudy;53;S;8;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;59;SW;10;94%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;62;S;13;59%

White Plains;Sunny;61;S;12;57%

