NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Thursday, November 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Showers;53;NW;3;91%
Binghamton;Cloudy;45;NNE;8;92%
Buffalo;Cloudy;46;ESE;5;92%
Central Park;Cloudy;60;SW;6;77%
Dansville;Showers;47;NW;3;89%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;45;E;7;91%
East Hampton;Partly sunny;62;SW;5;83%
Elmira;Cloudy;48;NE;3;82%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;6;77%
Fort Drum;Showers;46;SSE;5;100%
Fulton;Showers;47;Calm;0;86%
Glens Falls;Showers;50;ESE;5;96%
Islip;Partly sunny;62;SW;6;79%
Ithaca;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%
Jamestown;Cloudy;43;ENE;8;87%
Massena;Cloudy;42;SW;3;100%
Montauk;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;8;83%
Montgomery;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%
Monticello;Cloudy;54;NNW;3;91%
New York;Cloudy;60;SW;5;77%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;8;86%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;5;69%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;87%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;46;ESE;4;89%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;98%
Penn (Yan);Rain;46;N;3;92%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;46;N;5;92%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Showers;46;N;2;94%
Rome;Showers;47;WNW;5;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Partly sunny;62;SW;13;74%
Syracuse;Showers;46;WNW;6;95%
Watertown;Showers;47;SE;5;100%
Wellsville;Showers;43;Calm;0;92%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;62;SW;10;77%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80%
