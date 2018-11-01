NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Thursday, November 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;53;NW;3;91%

Binghamton;Cloudy;45;NNE;8;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;46;ESE;5;92%

Central Park;Cloudy;60;SW;6;77%

Dansville;Showers;47;NW;3;89%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;45;E;7;91%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;62;SW;5;83%

Elmira;Cloudy;48;NE;3;82%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;6;77%

Fort Drum;Showers;46;SSE;5;100%

Fulton;Showers;47;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Showers;50;ESE;5;96%

Islip;Partly sunny;62;SW;6;79%

Ithaca;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;43;ENE;8;87%

Massena;Cloudy;42;SW;3;100%

Montauk;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;8;83%

Montgomery;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%

Monticello;Cloudy;54;NNW;3;91%

New York;Cloudy;60;SW;5;77%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;8;86%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;5;69%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;87%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;46;ESE;4;89%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;98%

Penn (Yan);Rain;46;N;3;92%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;46;N;5;92%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Showers;46;N;2;94%

Rome;Showers;47;WNW;5;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Partly sunny;62;SW;13;74%

Syracuse;Showers;46;WNW;6;95%

Watertown;Showers;47;SE;5;100%

Wellsville;Showers;43;Calm;0;92%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;62;SW;10;77%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80%

