NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EDT Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;45;W;21;68%
Binghamton;Cloudy;41;W;14;62%
Buffalo;Cloudy;42;W;15;79%
Central Park;Partly sunny;54;W;24;44%
Dansville;Cloudy;45;WNW;8;60%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;42;W;16;73%
East Hampton;Clear;53;WNW;17;49%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;14;53%
Farmingdale;Sunny;55;WNW;18;39%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;39;W;12;100%
Fulton;Showers;41;W;20;75%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;45;W;10;62%
Islip;Clear;53;WNW;22;54%
Ithaca;Cloudy;43;W;12;67%
Jamestown;Cloudy;37;W;12;93%
Massena;Cloudy;40;W;17;85%
Montauk;Mostly clear;56;W;20;54%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;15;50%
Monticello;Mostly clear;43;WNW;21;65%
New York;Partly sunny;54;W;16;44%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;57;WNW;23;41%
New York Lga;Partly sunny;57;WNW;24;36%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;48;WNW;22;57%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;W;17;80%
Ogdensburg;Showers;41;W;15;81%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;W;8;59%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;43;W;7;70%
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny;50;W;16;46%
Rochester;Cloudy;44;WNW;17;67%
Rome;Cloudy;40;W;17;85%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;WSW;14;96%
Shirley;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;17;41%
Syracuse;Cloudy;43;W;20;68%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;42;W;25;72%
Wellsville;Cloudy;41;WNW;20;67%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;56;WNW;26;41%
White Plains;Partly sunny;51;WNW;22;50%
_____
