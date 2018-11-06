NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 PM EST Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;53;S;7;93%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;53;SW;14;85%
Buffalo;Cloudy;53;WSW;24;76%
Central Park;Showers;58;SSE;4;96%
Dansville;Mostly clear;53;S;3;76%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;21;76%
East Hampton;Showers;58;WNW;5;94%
Elmira;Mostly clear;60;SW;12;69%
Farmingdale;Showers;57;SSW;6;100%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;16;100%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;55;W;14;71%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;7;96%
Islip;Cloudy;59;SSW;6;90%
Ithaca;Cloudy;57;SSW;12;77%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;23;56%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;10;89%
Montauk;Showers;60;W;7;96%
Montgomery;Showers;51;N;3;96%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;5;95%
New York;Showers;58;SSW;3;96%
New York Jfk;Showers;57;SSW;8;100%
New York Lga;Showers;60;SSW;9;89%
Newburgh;Showers;52;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;53;WSW;26;70%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;55;SW;15;81%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;55;W;10;77%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;50;S;7;92%
Poughkeepsie;Showers;53;SSW;5;92%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;56;W;20;59%
Rome;Cloudy;56;SSE;8;83%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;50;SW;10;92%
Shirley;Showers;58;SSE;5;93%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;54;W;10;82%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;54;SW;14;89%
Wellsville;Cloudy;56;W;13;69%
Westhampton Beach;Rain;58;SSW;5;93%
White Plains;Cloudy;55;S;5;96%
_____
