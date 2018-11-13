NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Showers;38;SE;4;83%

Binghamton;Snow;32;SSE;6;95%

Buffalo;Cloudy;37;NNE;5;87%

Central Park;Showers;46;NNE;6;92%

Dansville;Showers;37;Calm;0;85%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;35;ENE;4;87%

East Hampton;Rain;50;E;5;95%

Elmira;Snow;34;NE;3;92%

Farmingdale;Showers;45;NE;5;100%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;37;ESE;6;97%

Fulton;Showers;41;SW;5;64%

Glens Falls;Showers;36;SSW;10;89%

Islip;Showers;50;NE;7;93%

Ithaca;Snow;34;Calm;0;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;34;S;3;85%

Massena;Cloudy;37;SSE;5;95%

Montauk;Showers;51;N;5;96%

Montgomery;Rain;38;N;5;92%

Monticello;Ice;34;ENE;4;94%

New York;Showers;46;ESE;6;92%

New York Jfk;Showers;46;NE;9;100%

New York Lga;Showers;47;NE;10;89%

Newburgh;Showers;37;N;5;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;35;N;5;91%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;37;N;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;S;7;85%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;37;SW;5;89%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;38;NNE;2;93%

Rochester;Showers;37;SW;6;88%

Rome;Showers;40;SSE;9;75%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;N;4;95%

Shirley;Rain;49;N;3;93%

Syracuse;Cloudy;40;S;7;76%

Watertown;Showers;38;Calm;0;85%

Wellsville;Snow;34;N;3;95%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;51;ESE;6;92%

White Plains;Showers;43;ENE;5;96%

_____

