NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Friday, November 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;6;N;4;73%

Binghamton;Clear;4;Calm;0;80%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;13;SSE;9;61%

Central Park;Clear;16;NNW;9;47%

Dansville;Clear;5;SE;12;72%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;15;E;10;60%

East Hampton;Clear;16;NNW;7;57%

Elmira;Clear;2;Calm;0;76%

Farmingdale;Clear;17;N;10;53%

Fort Drum;Clear;-2;SE;12;83%

Fulton;Clear;0;Calm;0;75%

Glens Falls;Clear;6;WNW;7;79%

Islip;Clear;16;NNW;11;67%

Ithaca;Clear;-2;E;7;83%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;14;SSE;8;64%

Massena;Clear;2;SW;5;79%

Montauk;Clear;20;NNW;11;66%

Montgomery;Clear;12;Calm;0;61%

Monticello;Clear;4;N;5;80%

New York;Clear;16;N;7;47%

New York Jfk;Clear;17;N;10;53%

New York Lga;Clear;19;N;12;49%

Newburgh;Clear;10;N;6;50%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;18;SSE;9;56%

Ogdensburg;Clear;1;S;3;84%

Penn (Yan);Clear;9;SSW;7;87%

Plattsburgh;Clear;6;NW;3;69%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;8;Calm;0;83%

Rochester;Clear;5;SW;3;91%

Rome;Clear;0;ESE;6;83%

Saranac Lake;Clear;-16;Calm;0;78%

Shirley;Clear;17;NNW;9;59%

Syracuse;Clear;4;SE;5;80%

Watertown;Clear;-4;E;3;86%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;2;SSW;6;79%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;17;NNW;7;56%

White Plains;Clear;13;NNW;9;56%

