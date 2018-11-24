NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Saturday, November 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;20;SSE;4;53%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;18;S;6;49%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;9;62%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;6;49%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;27;SSE;10;58%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;34;SSE;11;64%

East Hampton;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;86%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;17;Calm;0;73%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;60%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;23;SE;14;57%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;26;SE;5;44%

Glens Falls;Clear;15;Calm;0;83%

Islip;Cloudy;30;N;3;64%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;22;SSE;16;57%

Jamestown;Cloudy;26;S;12;68%

Massena;Clear;14;Calm;0;73%

Montauk;Cloudy;33;WSW;7;73%

Montgomery;Cloudy;22;SSW;3;65%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;18;SE;3;69%

New York;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;6;49%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;7;63%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;32;SSW;6;45%

Newburgh;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;50%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;7;69%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;22;S;3;62%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;26;S;13;50%

Plattsburgh;Clear;19;S;3;64%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;65%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;30;S;6;63%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;20;ESE;9;62%

Saranac Lake;Clear;18;SSW;6;71%

Shirley;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;80%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;24;E;8;50%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;28;N;5;55%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;21;S;10;68%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;77%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;27;W;5;40%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather