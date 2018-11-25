NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Ice;35;N;4;89%
Binghamton;Cloudy;38;S;7;100%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;11;87%
Central Park;Rain;47;N;17;92%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;3;88%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;13;87%
East Hampton;Rain;49;NE;20;95%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%
Farmingdale;Showers;48;NNE;22;92%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;39;SSE;12;100%
Fulton;Showers;37;SE;5;88%
Glens Falls;Ice;32;Calm;0;100%
Islip;Rain;49;NE;21;96%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;39;S;5;100%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;9;100%
Massena;Rain;36;NNE;3;100%
Montauk;Rain;50;E;12;100%
Montgomery;Showers;40;NNE;6;100%
Monticello;Cloudy;39;NE;12;92%
New York;Rain;47;E;12;92%
New York Jfk;Showers;48;NNW;35;100%
New York Lga;Rain;47;NNW;25;92%
Newburgh;Rain;41;NNE;14;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;11;96%
Ogdensburg;Showers;38;ESE;6;94%
Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;40;SSW;12;89%
Plattsburgh;Showers;34;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Rain;38;N;5;96%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;42;SSW;9;88%
Rome;Showers;36;ESE;7;100%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Showers;49;NNE;18;92%
Syracuse;Cloudy;35;E;5;97%
Watertown;Cloudy;45;S;9;96%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;3;100%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;49;NE;23;89%
White Plains;Showers;45;NNW;21;92%
