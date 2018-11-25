NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Sunday, November 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Ice;35;N;4;89%

Binghamton;Cloudy;38;S;7;100%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;11;87%

Central Park;Rain;47;N;17;92%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;3;88%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;13;87%

East Hampton;Rain;49;NE;20;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Showers;48;NNE;22;92%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;39;SSE;12;100%

Fulton;Showers;37;SE;5;88%

Glens Falls;Ice;32;Calm;0;100%

Islip;Rain;49;NE;21;96%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;39;S;5;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;9;100%

Massena;Rain;36;NNE;3;100%

Montauk;Rain;50;E;12;100%

Montgomery;Showers;40;NNE;6;100%

Monticello;Cloudy;39;NE;12;92%

New York;Rain;47;E;12;92%

New York Jfk;Showers;48;NNW;35;100%

New York Lga;Rain;47;NNW;25;92%

Newburgh;Rain;41;NNE;14;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;11;96%

Ogdensburg;Showers;38;ESE;6;94%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;40;SSW;12;89%

Plattsburgh;Showers;34;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;38;N;5;96%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;42;SSW;9;88%

Rome;Showers;36;ESE;7;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Showers;49;NNE;18;92%

Syracuse;Cloudy;35;E;5;97%

Watertown;Cloudy;45;S;9;96%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;3;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;49;NE;23;89%

White Plains;Showers;45;NNW;21;92%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather