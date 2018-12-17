NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Monday, December 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;32;N;5;98%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;32;WNW;6;100%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;35;SW;13;99%

Central Park;Cloudy;38;NNW;10;89%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;12;98%

East Hampton;Showers;37;NNW;13;95%

Elmira;Cloudy;37;SW;5;92%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;37;NNW;12;92%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;32;N;4;93%

Fulton;Showers;36;WSW;9;89%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Cloudy;39;NNW;13;92%

Ithaca;Showers;34;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;7;100%

Massena;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;95%

Montauk;Cloudy;41;NNW;16;95%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;95%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;31;WNW;8;100%

New York;Cloudy;38;NNE;8;89%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;38;NNW;14;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;39;NNW;14;82%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;8;98%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;33;WSW;13;100%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;34;S;2;95%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;38;SW;8;85%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;33;SW;5;91%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;96%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;39;WSW;13;88%

Rome;Showers;33;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Cloudy;38;N;14;89%

Syracuse;Showers;35;W;10;95%

Watertown;Cloudy;34;SSW;9;96%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;32;W;6;100%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;38;NNW;17;89%

White Plains;Cloudy;36;NNW;17;89%

