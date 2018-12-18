NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;22;NW;15;59%
Binghamton;Snow;21;NNW;20;80%
Buffalo;Cloudy;26;NNW;11;76%
Central Park;Sunny;32;NW;33;47%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;26;NNW;20;68%
Dunkirk;Sunny;27;NNW;12;76%
East Hampton;Sunny;26;NW;17;52%
Elmira;Cloudy;26;N;6;68%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;31;NNW;16;49%
Fort Drum;Sunny;14;NNW;10;63%
Fulton;Flurries;24;NNW;13;59%
Glens Falls;Sunny;20;NW;12;52%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;20;61%
Ithaca;Cloudy;23;NNW;15;80%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;13;78%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;18;WNW;16;67%
Montauk;Sunny;27;NNW;23;53%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;27;NNW;16;58%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;22;73%
New York;Mostly sunny;32;NNW;14;47%
New York Jfk;Sunny;33;NW;28;47%
New York Lga;Sunny;33;NW;33;53%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;25;WNW;14;68%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;25;N;12;76%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;18;NW;13;78%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;24;NW;14;68%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;18;NW;10;62%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;26;NW;18;52%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;25;NNW;14;68%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;21;NNW;14;74%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;11;N;6;83%
Shirley;Mostly sunny;27;NNW;18;58%
Syracuse;Flurries;22;NW;8;77%
Watertown;Sunny;17;NNW;12;64%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;23;NW;14;77%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;28;NW;24;52%
White Plains;Partly sunny;28;NNW;26;50%
_____
