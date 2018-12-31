NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, December 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;28;S;4;94%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;28;S;5;81%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;5;80%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;5;64%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;28;S;6;81%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;33;SSW;7;75%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;92%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;0;84%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;31;ENE;9;92%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;29;SE;10;83%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;26;SSE;3;88%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;33;ENE;3;85%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;28;SSE;7;84%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;27;SSW;6;89%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;88%

Montauk;Clear;28;Calm;0;95%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;92%

Monticello;Mostly clear;26;Calm;1;88%

New York;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;2;64%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;5;67%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;32;E;4;78%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;SSE;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;32;SSW;5;72%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;28;SW;3;77%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;26;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Clear;23;Calm;0;95%

Rome;Mostly clear;23;SE;6;95%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;88%

Syracuse;Clear;22;E;3;92%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;82%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;29;SSW;4;85%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;24;Calm;0;91%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;29;NNW;3;88%

