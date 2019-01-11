NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM EST Friday, January 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;19;WNW;15;84%
Binghamton;Snow;14;NW;10;87%
Buffalo;Flurries;18;WNW;11;76%
Central Park;Cloudy;29;NW;15;51%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;17;NW;10;61%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;20;WNW;13;73%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;30;NW;14;57%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;19;W;8;64%
Farmingdale;Clear;28;NNW;12;52%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;5;NW;7;72%
Fulton;Cloudy;14;WNW;14;70%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;22;NNE;3;62%
Islip;Clear;27;NW;15;66%
Ithaca;Flurries;14;NW;16;85%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;12;NNW;9;92%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;10;W;14;66%
Montauk;Clear;30;NW;22;65%
Montgomery;Cloudy;26;WNW;9;57%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;17;WNW;18;79%
New York;Cloudy;29;WNW;10;51%
New York Jfk;Clear;30;WNW;25;55%
New York Lga;Cloudy;30;NNW;20;55%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;25;WNW;17;68%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;19;NW;13;74%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;8;W;13;70%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;16;WNW;14;73%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;13;Calm;9;61%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;26;WNW;17;52%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;15;WNW;9;73%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;16;WNW;18;78%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;3;N;5;83%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;12;53%
Syracuse;Cloudy;14;WNW;17;84%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;7;NW;11;74%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;13;NW;17;87%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;16;53%
White Plains;Clear;27;WNW;26;54%
