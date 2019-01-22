NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;-3;NW;10;78%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;5;NNW;12;83%
Buffalo;Clear;2;N;4;94%
Central Park;Clear;15;WNW;23;53%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;10;NW;5;69%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;4;SE;3;88%
East Hampton;Clear;13;NW;15;54%
Elmira;Clear;-4;W;5;82%
Farmingdale;Clear;13;NW;6;58%
Fort Drum;Clear;-14;Calm;0;73%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;-3;Calm;0;74%
Glens Falls;Clear;-5;Calm;0;62%
Islip;Clear;8;NW;13;85%
Ithaca;Cloudy;9;NW;8;85%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;6;Calm;0;82%
Massena;Clear;-9;SW;7;75%
Montauk;Clear;13;NW;18;58%
Montgomery;Clear;12;N;3;53%
Monticello;Clear;3;NNW;11;83%
New York;Clear;15;WNW;13;53%
New York Jfk;Clear;14;WNW;13;58%
New York Lga;Clear;16;WNW;23;53%
Newburgh;Clear;9;W;12;72%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;2;NW;5;97%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;-20;SSW;5;69%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;8;WSW;6;72%
Plattsburgh;Clear;-9;Calm;0;71%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;2;Calm;0;72%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;11;W;8;83%
Rome;Clear;-12;Calm;0;78%
Saranac Lake;Clear;-21;Calm;0;77%
Shirley;Clear;14;NW;13;56%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;-4;N;3;91%
Watertown;Clear;-25;E;6;77%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;1;W;7;91%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;14;NW;20;51%
White Plains;Clear;12;W;8;58%
