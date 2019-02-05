NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;9;76%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;12;69%
Buffalo;Cloudy;37;NW;12;74%
Central Park;Sunny;63;SSW;6;46%
Dansville;Cloudy;41;NW;13;74%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;37;NW;9;80%
East Hampton;Sunny;53;SSW;7;66%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;10;58%
Farmingdale;Sunny;61;SSW;8;52%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;36;W;14;63%
Fulton;Cloudy;35;WNW;13;77%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;52;WNW;13;57%
Islip;Sunny;54;SSW;7;69%
Ithaca;Cloudy;43;NW;13;79%
Jamestown;Cloudy;34;NW;10;95%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;30;W;19;70%
Montauk;Sunny;48;SSE;6;75%
Montgomery;Sunny;61;W;10;56%
Monticello;Sunny;52;W;10;72%
New York;Sunny;63;WSW;5;50%
New York Jfk;Sunny;57;SSW;10;58%
New York Lga;Sunny;63;S;6;46%
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;61;WSW;8;54%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;34;NW;14;72%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;13;69%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;NW;12;77%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;44;W;11;64%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;63;WSW;9;54%
Rochester;Cloudy;34;NW;13;77%
Rome;Cloudy;39;WNW;15;82%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;W;13;84%
Shirley;Sunny;57;S;6;57%
Syracuse;Showers;36;WNW;13;85%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;36;WSW;12;73%
Wellsville;Cloudy;41;NW;11;86%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;53;SW;9;61%
White Plains;Sunny;62;WNW;5;50%
_____
