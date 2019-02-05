NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EST Tuesday, February 5, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;9;76%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;12;69%

Buffalo;Cloudy;37;NW;12;74%

Central Park;Sunny;63;SSW;6;46%

Dansville;Cloudy;41;NW;13;74%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;37;NW;9;80%

East Hampton;Sunny;53;SSW;7;66%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;10;58%

Farmingdale;Sunny;61;SSW;8;52%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;36;W;14;63%

Fulton;Cloudy;35;WNW;13;77%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;52;WNW;13;57%

Islip;Sunny;54;SSW;7;69%

Ithaca;Cloudy;43;NW;13;79%

Jamestown;Cloudy;34;NW;10;95%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;30;W;19;70%

Montauk;Sunny;48;SSE;6;75%

Montgomery;Sunny;61;W;10;56%

Monticello;Sunny;52;W;10;72%

New York;Sunny;63;WSW;5;50%

New York Jfk;Sunny;57;SSW;10;58%

New York Lga;Sunny;63;S;6;46%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;61;WSW;8;54%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;34;NW;14;72%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;13;69%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;44;NW;12;77%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;44;W;11;64%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;63;WSW;9;54%

Rochester;Cloudy;34;NW;13;77%

Rome;Cloudy;39;WNW;15;82%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;W;13;84%

Shirley;Sunny;57;S;6;57%

Syracuse;Showers;36;WNW;13;85%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;36;WSW;12;73%

Wellsville;Cloudy;41;NW;11;86%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;53;SW;9;61%

White Plains;Sunny;62;WNW;5;50%

