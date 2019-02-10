NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EST Sunday, February 10, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;18;WNW;9;78%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;15;W;6;67%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;15;WSW;7;84%

Central Park;Clear;26;NW;9;48%

Dansville;Clear;19;N;3;56%

Dunkirk;Clear;13;S;5;80%

East Hampton;Clear;27;NW;8;43%

Elmira;Mostly clear;16;W;5;67%

Farmingdale;Clear;25;NNW;9;52%

Fort Drum;Clear;15;W;6;61%

Fulton;Cloudy;20;WSW;9;81%

Glens Falls;Clear;20;SSE;6;47%

Islip;Clear;24;NW;9;67%

Ithaca;Cloudy;17;WSW;8;70%

Jamestown;Clear;5;Calm;0;91%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;9;WSW;6;76%

Montauk;Clear;28;WNW;10;42%

Montgomery;Clear;22;W;7;60%

Monticello;Clear;15;WNW;7;80%

New York;Clear;26;W;7;48%

New York Jfk;Clear;26;NW;17;50%

New York Lga;Clear;27;NNW;13;48%

Newburgh;Clear;22;WSW;7;50%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;17;W;8;78%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;14;WSW;6;62%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;18;SW;10;65%

Plattsburgh;Clear;15;S;3;55%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;23;WSW;6;54%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;21;W;12;64%

Rome;Cloudy;20;W;10;88%

Saranac Lake;Clear;9;WSW;8;70%

Shirley;Clear;26;NW;10;50%

Syracuse;Cloudy;21;W;9;68%

Watertown;Mostly clear;17;WSW;6;70%

Wellsville;Clear;9;WNW;5;83%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;24;NW;9;54%

White Plains;Clear;24;NW;16;54%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather