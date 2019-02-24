NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;40;SW;9;80%

Binghamton;Cloudy;37;SSE;20;95%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;13;78%

Central Park;Cloudy;38;N;10;97%

Dansville;Cloudy;44;SE;14;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;51;S;20;74%

East Hampton;Showers;45;SE;15;96%

Elmira;Rain;44;Calm;0;82%

Farmingdale;Showers;45;SSW;12;96%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;41;SSE;32;75%

Fulton;Showers;39;ESE;13;81%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;34;NW;5;89%

Islip;Showers;46;S;12;92%

Ithaca;Cloudy;41;SSE;20;92%

Jamestown;Cloudy;41;S;8;95%

Massena;Cloudy;34;ENE;12;100%

Montauk;Showers;45;ESE;12;96%

Montgomery;Cloudy;36;NNE;8;96%

Monticello;Showers;39;ENE;12;82%

New York;Cloudy;41;E;13;93%

New York Jfk;Showers;43;SW;10;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;39;N;7;95%

Newburgh;Rain;39;Calm;0;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;51;SSW;13;70%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;36;NNE;7;93%

Penn (Yan);Rain;44;S;13;82%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;36;S;13;85%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;38;N;3;92%

Rochester;Cloudy;42;SSW;14;98%

Rome;Cloudy;37;ESE;17;85%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;S;22;79%

Shirley;Showers;47;S;10;96%

Syracuse;Cloudy;38;ENE;13;89%

Watertown;Cloudy;48;SSE;17;73%

Wellsville;Cloudy;39;S;17;100%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;47;SSE;12;93%

White Plains;Fog;41;ENE;12;95%

_____

