NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EST Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;40;SW;9;80%
Binghamton;Cloudy;37;SSE;20;95%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;13;78%
Central Park;Cloudy;38;N;10;97%
Dansville;Cloudy;44;SE;14;78%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;51;S;20;74%
East Hampton;Showers;45;SE;15;96%
Elmira;Rain;44;Calm;0;82%
Farmingdale;Showers;45;SSW;12;96%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;41;SSE;32;75%
Fulton;Showers;39;ESE;13;81%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;34;NW;5;89%
Islip;Showers;46;S;12;92%
Ithaca;Cloudy;41;SSE;20;92%
Jamestown;Cloudy;41;S;8;95%
Massena;Cloudy;34;ENE;12;100%
Montauk;Showers;45;ESE;12;96%
Montgomery;Cloudy;36;NNE;8;96%
Monticello;Showers;39;ENE;12;82%
New York;Cloudy;41;E;13;93%
New York Jfk;Showers;43;SW;10;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;39;N;7;95%
Newburgh;Rain;39;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;51;SSW;13;70%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;36;NNE;7;93%
Penn (Yan);Rain;44;S;13;82%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;36;S;13;85%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;38;N;3;92%
Rochester;Cloudy;42;SSW;14;98%
Rome;Cloudy;37;ESE;17;85%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;S;22;79%
Shirley;Showers;47;S;10;96%
Syracuse;Cloudy;38;ENE;13;89%
Watertown;Cloudy;48;SSE;17;73%
Wellsville;Cloudy;39;S;17;100%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;47;SSE;12;93%
White Plains;Fog;41;ENE;12;95%
_____
