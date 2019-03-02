NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EST Saturday, March 2, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;25;NNW;5;80%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;77%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;24;NNE;4;79%

Central Park;Flurries;31;N;12;92%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;81%

Dunkirk;Mostly sunny;27;Calm;1;74%

East Hampton;Snow;31;N;11;94%

Elmira;Mostly sunny;31;Calm;0;82%

Farmingdale;Snow;31;NNE;15;88%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;17;E;6;81%

Fulton;Partly sunny;29;Calm;0;61%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;24;NE;3;74%

Islip;Snow;34;NNE;12;85%

Ithaca;Sunny;30;Calm;0;78%

Jamestown;Sunny;27;Calm;0;92%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;12;NE;6;76%

Montauk;Snow;33;NNE;16;95%

Montgomery;Flurries;29;NNE;8;92%

Monticello;Flurries;27;NE;6;97%

New York;Cloudy;31;NNE;10;92%

New York Jfk;Flurries;31;N;12;96%

New York Lga;Flurries;30;N;12;92%

Newburgh;Snow;30;NE;7;100%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;27;E;4;79%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;18;ENE;6;62%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;30;SW;3;81%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;12;Calm;0;84%

Poughkeepsie;Flurries;30;N;7;89%

Rochester;Partly sunny;27;Calm;0;81%

Rome;Sunny;20;Calm;0;84%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;7;Calm;0;83%

Shirley;Snow;31;N;10;92%

Syracuse;Sunny;27;Calm;0;71%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;14;Calm;0;95%

Wellsville;Sunny;25;SE;3;100%

Westhampton Beach;Snow;31;N;16;92%

White Plains;Flurries;30;N;9;85%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather