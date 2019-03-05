NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Tuesday, March 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;15;WNW;8;56%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;7;WSW;9;66%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;10;W;11;78%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;23;NW;11;45%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;7;SE;7;76%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;10;WSW;12;77%
East Hampton;Clear;22;NW;10;58%
Elmira;Mostly clear;6;Calm;0;72%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;24;NW;12;46%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;5;SSW;6;73%
Fulton;Flurries;12;WNW;3;67%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;13;SSW;7;58%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;22;NW;11;61%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;-5;S;3;82%
Jamestown;Cloudy;7;WNW;8;85%
Massena;Clear;5;SW;7;66%
Montauk;Clear;24;SSE;13;52%
Montgomery;Clear;12;SW;3;67%
Monticello;Clear;11;WSW;8;63%
New York;Mostly cloudy;23;NW;8;45%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;23;NNW;18;50%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;23;NNW;15;48%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;14;WNW;7;62%
Niagara Falls;Clear;10;W;13;70%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;1;SSW;4;77%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;9;SW;6;73%
Plattsburgh;Clear;8;Calm;0;60%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;17;W;8;51%
Rochester;Mostly clear;12;W;12;69%
Rome;Cloudy;8;Calm;0;72%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;1;SW;7;86%
Shirley;Cloudy;23;NW;5;59%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;13;WSW;13;64%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;-6;Calm;0;91%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;6;S;10;69%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;24;NW;7;54%
White Plains;Clear;19;NW;13;43%
_____
