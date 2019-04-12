NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, April 12, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;40;NNE;2;55%

Binghamton;Clear;41;SSE;10;48%

Buffalo;Clear;44;NE;12;69%

Central Park;Cloudy;49;N;3;35%

Dansville;Clear;47;SSE;9;51%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;52;E;11;56%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;72%

Elmira;Clear;48;E;7;45%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;7;57%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;9;50%

Fulton;Clear;44;ESE;7;41%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;40;NE;5;52%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;4;76%

Ithaca;Clear;45;SE;14;49%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;51;ENE;14;61%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;3;61%

Montauk;Clear;44;S;3;67%

Montgomery;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;64%

Monticello;Mostly clear;37;E;4;66%

New York;Cloudy;49;N;3;35%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;45;ESE;8;65%

New York Lga;Cloudy;47;SE;6;40%

Newburgh;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;56%

Niagara Falls;Clear;42;ENE;14;65%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;7;60%

Penn (Yan);Clear;44;SSE;8;55%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;65%

Rochester;Clear;41;ESE;12;55%

Rome;Clear;42;ESE;9;46%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;32;NNE;3;66%

Shirley;Cloudy;43;SE;3;65%

Syracuse;Clear;43;E;10;48%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;39;NE;9;64%

Wellsville;Clear;45;S;13;68%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;72%

White Plains;Cloudy;44;SSE;5;55%

