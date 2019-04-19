NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, April 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;55;S;8;88%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;8;77%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;57;S;7;84%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;58;N;3;83%
Dansville;Cloudy;66;SSE;16;58%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;7;80%
East Hampton;Clear;52;SSW;9;94%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;83%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;55;SSW;15;92%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;65;SSW;24;60%
Fulton;Cloudy;67;S;12;54%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;53;SSW;7;89%
Islip;Clear;56;SSW;12;90%
Ithaca;Cloudy;62;SSE;9;74%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;3;90%
Massena;Cloudy;67;WSW;12;54%
Montauk;Clear;53;SSW;14;96%
Montgomery;Fog;45;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;52;NNE;5;79%
New York;Mostly cloudy;58;N;3;83%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;55;S;26;100%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;55;S;6;89%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;55;S;8;79%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;61;S;6;72%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;63;SSW;10;67%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;52;SE;8;86%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Cloudy;65;SSW;6;58%
Rome;Cloudy;57;E;10;77%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;56;SW;14;74%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;54;S;10;92%
Syracuse;Cloudy;69;S;22;54%
Watertown;Cloudy;66;SW;15;60%
Wellsville;Cloudy;60;S;12;74%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;53;SSW;9;92%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;55;S;6;92%
