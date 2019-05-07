NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;55;S;8;76%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;57;W;3;47%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;53;SSW;6;90%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;55;N;3;74%
Dansville;Showers;60;Calm;0;61%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;73%
East Hampton;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;91%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;79%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;52;SSE;6;74%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;55;SSW;9;76%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%
Glens Falls;Mostly clear;60;S;6;64%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;51;S;5;83%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;54;E;6;82%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;3;55%
Massena;Rain;59;W;13;66%
Montauk;Clear;48;Calm;0;76%
Montgomery;Clear;49;Calm;0;92%
Monticello;Clear;51;E;5;88%
New York;Partly cloudy;55;N;3;74%
New York Jfk;Clear;52;SSE;7;92%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;53;S;7;79%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;54;S;7;87%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;50;WSW;5;94%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;57;WSW;8;67%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;61;SW;7;57%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;3;61%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;55;S;3;70%
Rochester;Showers;63;WSW;5;47%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;82%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;73%
Shirley;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;76%
Syracuse;Showers;60;Calm;0;64%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;54;S;3;86%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;49%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;83%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;5;89%
