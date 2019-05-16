NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 16, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly sunny;51;N;3;79%

Binghamton;Cloudy;46;W;6;85%

Buffalo;Sunny;44;WSW;3;91%

Central Park;Fog;53;Calm;0;85%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;89%

Dunkirk;Sunny;47;NNW;3;83%

East Hampton;Cloudy;51;W;5;88%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;7;92%

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;92%

Fort Drum;Sunny;40;Calm;0;95%

Fulton;Sunny;45;NNW;3;85%

Glens Falls;Fog;43;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Partly sunny;54;WNW;5;85%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Partly sunny;45;Calm;0;96%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;42;W;8;76%

Montauk;Cloudy;53;W;3;82%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;4;84%

New York;Fog;53;Calm;0;85%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;52;WSW;5;96%

New York Lga;Fog;56;SSW;6;77%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Sunny;46;NNW;3;84%

Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;41;NW;7;86%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;47;N;5;89%

Plattsburgh;Showers;45;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;48;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Mostly sunny;44;N;3;88%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;92%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;44;N;5;92%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;3;89%

Watertown;Mostly sunny;40;Calm;0;100%

Wellsville;Sunny;42;W;6;95%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;6;92%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%

