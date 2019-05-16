NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 16, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly sunny;51;N;3;79%
Binghamton;Cloudy;46;W;6;85%
Buffalo;Sunny;44;WSW;3;91%
Central Park;Fog;53;Calm;0;85%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;89%
Dunkirk;Sunny;47;NNW;3;83%
East Hampton;Cloudy;51;W;5;88%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;7;92%
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;92%
Fort Drum;Sunny;40;Calm;0;95%
Fulton;Sunny;45;NNW;3;85%
Glens Falls;Fog;43;Calm;0;96%
Islip;Partly sunny;54;WNW;5;85%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Partly sunny;45;Calm;0;96%
Massena;Mostly cloudy;42;W;8;76%
Montauk;Cloudy;53;W;3;82%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;47;NW;4;84%
New York;Fog;53;Calm;0;85%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;52;WSW;5;96%
New York Lga;Fog;56;SSW;6;77%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Sunny;46;NNW;3;84%
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny;41;NW;7;86%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;47;N;5;89%
Plattsburgh;Showers;45;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;48;Calm;0;92%
Rochester;Mostly sunny;44;N;3;88%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;92%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;44;N;5;92%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;3;89%
Watertown;Mostly sunny;40;Calm;0;100%
Wellsville;Sunny;42;W;6;95%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;6;92%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather