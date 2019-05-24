NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, May 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;61;W;8;88%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;14;74%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;55;WNW;12;73%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;69;W;8;86%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;13;61%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;55;WNW;10;73%
East Hampton;Showers;60;W;5;95%
Elmira;Clear;66;NW;10;53%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;6;93%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;57;W;8;74%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;59;W;15;61%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;60;S;12;83%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;9;91%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;10;69%
Jamestown;Clear;55;NW;9;71%
Massena;Cloudy;62;W;15;69%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;10;89%
Montgomery;Clear;63;SW;6;96%
Monticello;Clear;60;W;9;93%
New York;Partly cloudy;69;SW;10;86%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;18;89%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;W;13;75%
Newburgh;Clear;64;WNW;7;100%
Niagara Falls;Clear;56;WNW;13;73%
Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;9;76%
Penn (Yan);Clear;61;N;7;62%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;69%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;SSE;3;92%
Rochester;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;12;55%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;60;W;9;74%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;55;W;9;86%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;7;86%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;61;W;15;64%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;9;79%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;57;NW;13;68%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;10;93%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;67;W;8;93%
